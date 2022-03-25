Busan Resumes Asian Cinema Fund After Pandemic Pause – Global Bulletin

FUNDING

The Busan International Film Festival‘s popular Asian Cinema Fund programs are resuming after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the post-production fund and script development fund are open from March 23 to Apr. 20, while the Asian network of documentary fund is open for applications from Apr. 25–May 20.

For the post-production fund, applying feature film projects should complete editing by May 2022 and the directors must be of Asian nationality. The grant consists of in-kind support for post-production, including DI, sound mixing, english subtitling and DCP. The completed film must have its world premiere at the 27th Busan festival later this year.

For the script development fund, feature film projects of first or second-time directors from Asia are eligible and carries a cash grant of up to KRW10 million ($8,178).

For the Asian network of documentary fund, feature-length documentary projects by Korean and Asian directors at all production stages (pre-production, shooting, post-production), which aim to be theatrically released, are eligible, and comes with a cash grant of up to KRW20 million. ($16,356).

The production support fund is temporarily on hold.

The program’s recent successes include “The Girl on a Bulldozer” (2014 selection) directed by Park Ri-woong, which will be released in Korea on Apr. 7; “Memoryland” (2016 selection) by Kim Quy Bui was invited to the 2022 Berlinale Forum; and “Rehana” (2017 selection) by Abdullah Mohammad Saad was selected at the Un Certain Regard strand of the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

Baahubali : The Lost Legends” Amazon Prime Video

AUDIOBOOK

Audio series “Baahubali: The Lost Legends” will be available in the English and Hindi languages on Amazon‘s audiobook service Audible. The English version will be available for all Audible members, while the Hindi version will be made available free for all listeners, both on Audible and on Alexa. Released worldwide between 2015 and 2018, the “Baahubali” films, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, were made on a combined budget of $70 million and collected $370 million globally. Animated series “Baahubali: The Lost Legends,” produced by Arka Media Works and Graphic India were released on Amazon Prime Video.

Also produced by Arka and Graphic India, the thirty-five episode Season 1 of the audio series features the hidden stories of the young princes, Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva in the Mahishmati kingdom. Under the watchful eye of Sivagami, and the warrior, Katappa, they compete to rule the kingdom.

“With special audio effects, epic production value and majestic storytelling, it is all set to redefine the audio experience, much like how S.S. Rajamouli’s iconic ‘Baahubali’ did for cinema goers everywhere,” Audible said in a statement.