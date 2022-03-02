‘Bullet Train’ Trailer: It’s Brad Pitt vs. Bad Bunny in Bloody, Stylish Action Movie

Brad Pitt is coming in for the kill.

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for “Bullet Train,” a new action thriller starring Pitt and directed by “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2” filmmaker David Leitch.

Based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, “Bullet Train” stars Pitt as Ladybug, an experienced assassin who boards a bullet train and encounters several other professional killers: Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Also on the train is Kimura (Andrew Koji), a father seeking revenge after Prince put his son in a coma. The killers soon realize that their various targets are all interrelated, and their assignments quickly spiral out of control.

The trailer shows intense, fast-paced action scenes set to “Stayin’ Alive” with a stylish aesthetic that Leitch is known for. As Pitt and his various costars attempt to carry out their missions, they get involved in brutal fights across the train’s various compartments.

In addition to the actors playing the various killers, “Bullet Train” features a large ensemble cast, including Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. Bullock’s role was originally meant to be played by Lady Gaga, who dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with “House of Gucci.” The film is produced by Columbia Pictures, 87North Productions and Fuqua Films, with Leitch serving as a producer alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick and Kat Samick.

“Bullet Train” is set to be released in theaters July 15. Watch the full trailer below.