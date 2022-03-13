BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Concert Broadcast Grosses $32.6 Million

BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing” concert broadcast raked in a worldwide box office gross of $32.6 million over the weekend, according to an announcement from the K-pop titans’ reps.

The concert, one of three performed to a reduced and socially distant audiences at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in the K-pop titans’ home base of Seoul, was the first live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from South Korea and was presented by its management company HYBE and Trafalgar. It was released Saturday (March 12) in 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries or regions for a one-day limited engagement, with multiple sell-outs reported. The trio of concerts were the group’s first in Seoul since 2019.

According to the announcement, in North America, the broadcast reached the No. 2 spot in the Saturday box office with a gross of more than $6.84 million and a per-screen average of over $8,500 across 803 movie theaters. However, while the announcement states that it is a “global cinema event record,” that is a difficult metric to ascertain; previous events billed with those words are earlier BTS broadcasts, such as the 2018 documentary “Burn the Stage: The Movie.” That, along with 2019’s “Bring the Soul: The Movie” and 2020’s “Break the Silence: The Movie” was also HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing releases.

According to a rep, the previous record in the category is “Bring the Soul,” which during its two-week limited theatrical run in 2019 grossed approximately $24.3 million.

HYBE 360 President DJ Kim said, “As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We came up with the idea of ‘LIVE VIEWING’ at cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are delighted with the record-breaking success of this project, not only for Trafalgar Releasing but the event cinema industry as a whole. It’s a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale.”