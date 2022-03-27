BTS Makes Surprise Oscars Appearance to Praise Disney Films: ‘Coco’ Is a ‘Real Masterpiece’

BTS members Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards to celebrate some of their favorite Pixar and Disney movies, including Oscar winner “Coco” and the Will Smith-starring live-action “Aladdin” film. Jimin cited “Coco” as one of his favorites, to which RM added, “It’s a real masterpiece. I watched it three times and I cried a lot.”

“Truly, Pixar is unbelievable,” V said.

“Disney movies stimulate emotion well,” Jin added.

While RM said he did not cry watching “Coco,” he did give a shout-out to Smith for the live-action “Aladdin” pic that grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2019. Added J-Hope, “I really liked ‘Aladdin.'”

BTS’ appearance came during the Oscar telecast after Disney won a couple prizes at the ceremony. The live-action “Cruella” took home the Oscar for costume design, while “Encanto” was awarded best animated feature. BTS favorite “Coco” won two Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including animated feature and original song for “Remember Be.”

Earlier this month, BTS made headlines in the movie world as their concert movie “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” raked in $32.6 million from 3,711 cinemas in 75 worldwide theatrical markets. The film played in a one-night-only event courtesy of HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing. In North America, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” played in 803 theaters and earned roughly $6.84 million. Those returns translated to $8,500 per venue, which was that weekend’s second-best theater average following “The Batman” at $15,621 per venue. Making those ticket sales more impressive, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” managed to crack the top five on domestic box office charts, despite playing in fewer than 1,000 locations

Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby celebrated the BTS film’s success in a statement that read: “It’s a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale.”