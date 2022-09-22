Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Asked to Lose Weight Before Filming ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ but My Director Protected Me

Bryce Dallas Howard revealed in a new interview with Metro that she was asked to lose weight before filming “Jurassic World Dominion,” which marked her third outing in the “Jurassic World” franchise. Howard said her weight has often been a topic of discussion among studio executives, and that conversation came up again before shooting “Dominion.” The actor credits director Colin Trevorrow with rejecting such demands.

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard said. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'”

“[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'” Howard continued. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

Howard concluded by saying, “I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

The “Jurassic World” franchise has been something of a constant battle for Howard. Not only was she asked to lose weight for the movies, but she also had to contend with being paid less than her co-star Chris Pratt. Reports surfaced in 2018 that she was making $8 million to Pratt’s $10 million for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard told Insider last month that she was being paid “so much less.”

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Howard continued, “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’”

“Jurassic World Dominion” is now streaming on Peacock.