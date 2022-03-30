Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ family has announced the actor is retiring from the profession after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate. Willis’ family members posted a joint statement to social media announcing the actor’s retirement.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis’ acting career started in the early 1980s with uncredited roles in films such as Sidney Lumet’s “The Verdict.” His career exploded later that decade thanks to his starring role opposite Cybill Shepherd in the ABC series “Moonlighting ” and his performance as John McClane in the 1988 action movie “Die Hard,” which gave Willis his first major film franchise. Across his four decade acting career, Willis’ movies have grossed over $5 billion worldwide. He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes (winning one for “Moonlighting”) and three Emmys (winning one for “Moonlighting” and another for his “Friends” guest role).

