‘Bros’ Trailer: Billy Eichner Stars in a Steamy and Meta Gay Rom-Com

Universal Studios has released the first trailer for “Bros,” a meta gay rom-com written by and starring Billy Eichner.

Premiering Sept. 30, the film is a major milestone as it is the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, Eichner plays an openly gay man who falls for Luke Macfarlane. Together, they stumble towards love.

In the trailer, Eichner’s character, Bobby Leiber, is seen on a podcast talking about Hollywood producers wanting him to write a rom-com about gay people. “Something a straight guy might like?” He quips. “Am I going to be in the middle of some high speed chase and all of a sudden fall in love with Ice Cube? Am I going to get butt fucked by Jason Momoa while worrying about a volcano?”

Ts Madison (“The Ts Madison Experience”), Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”), Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”), Guy Branum (“The Other Two”) and Amanda Bearse (“Married …with Children”) all star in the film. Judd Apatow serves as the film’s producer.

In a note accompanying the trailer, Eichner addressed the “LGBTQ+ elites.” He wrote:

Hi! It’s your very gay friend Billy Eichner here. This is a very exciting day! It is my pleasure — and truly one of the most thrilling moments of my life — to share the world premiere of the first trailer for my movie, BROS, with you. Specifically, you. From the very beginning of developing BROS, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios. From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.

To that end, I asked that LGBTQ+ folks and media outlets be given this exclusive first look at the film. I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in NY over 20 years ago. And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me — and a real sign of progress — that the same studio making movies like “Jurassic World” and “The Fast and the Furious” is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films. It’s taken way too long. I wish we had a movie like BROS when I was a kid – but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!

As you know, BROS is historic in several ways. It’s the first gay rom ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles — even the straight roles — and apparently I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true. But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022. I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done – and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.

On that note, I hope you enjoy this first look at BROS. Thank you for all the support over the years, and especially now. This movie is a long time coming. But here we are. The era of BROS is upon us!

Love and thanks,

Billy E.

Watch the trailer below.