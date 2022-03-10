‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Wins Best Feature at British Animation Awards 2022

Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” has won the award for best long form at the British Animation Awards 2022.

Locksmith, which was founded by by Aardman Animations veterans Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart alongside Elisabeth Murdoch, picked up the award at a ceremony in London on Thursday evening.

The awards took place at London’s BFI Southbank and were presented by comedian Miles Jupp.

Other winners on the night included Magic Light Pictures, for their adaptations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s “Zog and the Flying Doctors” and Scheffler’s “Pip and Posy,” while production co-ordinator Hodan Abdi picked up the Lamb award, which “bridges the gap between current categories which recognise student achievements and general best-in-class awards, and is open to any young professionals working in the animation and VFX industry.”

And 86-year-old Menna Trussler beat out Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais and Ben Wishaw to take home the award for best voice performance, for her portrayal of Beryl in “Affairs of the Art.”

“We have been amazed at the quality of the entrants for this year’s British Animation Awards and would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” said BAA director Helen Brunsdon and producer Kieran Argo. “After a particularly tough couple of years animation continues to be one of the most productive and creative industries in the U.K.”

“The BAAs are the only awards to recognise all forms of animation and reward the work of both new and established animators across all aspects of the U.K. animation scene, from student work to commercials, children’s entertainment, short and experiential films, music videos and new technologies,” said Julia Lopez, minister of state (department for digital, culture, media and sport).

Check out all the nominees and winners below:

Best Long Form

“Sesame Street’s: The Monster” at The End of the Story – Dir: Mark Taylor

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” – Dir: Jean- Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith, Octavio E Rodriguez (Co-Director) – WINNER

“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” – Dir: Steve Cox

Best Voice Performance

Taika Waititi and Ricky Gervais – “Save Ralph”

Menna Trussler – “Beryl in Affairs of the Art” – WINNER

Ben Wishaw – “The Adventures of Paddington”

Bella Ramsey – “Hilda: The Fifty Year Night”

Bel Powley – “Little My in Moominvalley”

Best Children’s Series

“The Brilliant World of Tom Gates” – Dir: George Sawyer

“Milo” – Dir: Chris Capstick – WINNER

“Hilda: The Deerfox” – Dir: Andy Coyle

Best Children’s Pre-School

“The Adventures of Paddington” – Dir: Adam Shaw, Chris Drew

“Hey Duggee” – Dir: Grant Orchard, Sander Jones

“Circle Square” – Dir: Greg Mcleod

“Milo” – Dir: Chris Capstick

“Pip and Posy” – Dir: Jeroen Jaspaert, Matt Tea – WINNER

Best Animation in a Commercial

“The Girl Who Built a Rocket” – Dir: Neeraja Rj

“Breath of Nature” – Dir: Peter Szewczyk – WINNER

“Save Ralph” – Dir: Spencer Susser

“MotoGP Returns” – Dir: Andton Alfimenko

Best Music Video

Rocket Freudental, “Der Stuhlkreis” – Dir: Ged Haney – WINNER

Mama Jerk and the Ladyfingers, “Mountain” – Dir: Harrison Fleming

Foo Fighters, “Chasing Birds” – Dir: Emlyn Davies, Josh Hicks

Christy Moore, “The Voyage” – Dir: Jessica Patterson

Jamie Cullum, “Age of Anxiety” – Dir: Neil Pymer

Writers Award

“Circle Square: Pizza Mystery” – Myles Mcleod

“Affairs of the Art” – Les Mills – WINNER

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” – Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith

“The Rubbish World of Dave Spud: Twinfestation” – Madeleind Brettingham

“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” – Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow

Best Post Graduate Film

“O Black Hole!” – Renee Zhan – National Film & Television School – WINNER

“Other Half” – Lina Kalcheva – National Film & Television School

“Eating in the Dark” – Inari Sirola – Royal College of Arts London

Best Short Film

“FlattenTheCurve#1” – Dir: Studio Desk, Kathrin Steinbacher, Emily Downe

“Meow or Never” – Dir: Neeraja Raj

“Save Ralph” – Dir: Spencer Susser

“Black Slide” – Dir: Uri Lotan

“Affairs of the Art” – Dir: Joanna Quinn – WINNER

Best Original Music

“Sol” – Music by Michael Keeney, Chris Strong, Dir – Gráinee McGuiness

“I Am Odd” – Composers Benjamin Giroux, Mike Connaris

“Robin Robin” – Music: The Bookshop Band – Ben Please and Beth Porter, Dir – Dan Ojari, Mikey Please – WINNER

“Edgar’s Christmas” – Composer Mike MacLenan, Dir Kyra Buscho and Constantin Paeplow

“Love Monster” – Theme music: Jeremy Warmsley, Score composed by Esther Joy Land and Hannah Charman, Dir Rufus Blackstock

Best Social Good

“Typically” – Dir: Anna Ginsburg, Caitlin McCarthy – WINNER

“Diabetes Symptoms” – Dir: Angie Phillips, Phoebe Halstead

“Up River: A Shadventure on the River Severn” – Dir: Tom Stubbs

“You Being You” – Dir: Kong Studio

“Sinking Feeling” – Dir: Mark Spokes

Best Under-Graduate

“To Be a Goat” – Milda Kargaudaite – University of Creative Arts in Farnham

“True Colours” – Hanna Lea Wyttenbach – Arts University Bournemouth

“Case Closed” – Lucy Gatenby – Falmouth University School of Film and Television

“@Scroll Alice” – Céline Ufenast – University of Creative Arts in Farnham

“Suburb” – Miles Jezuita – Arts University Bournemouth – WINNER

Best Use of Sound

“Elliot from Earth: Wednesday” pt2 – Dir: Mic Graves, Tony Hull, Rhys Byfield, Mikey Please

“Hilda: The Deerfox” – Dir: Andy Coyle

“The Rubbish World of Dave Spud: Burning Wheels” – Dir: Ed Foster

“Zog and the Flying Doctors” – Adrian Rhodes, Dir Sean Mullen – WINNER

“Pip and Posy: Swapsies” – Jason Heath, Dir Jeroen Jaspaert, Matt Tea

Best Design

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” – Dir: Jean- Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith, Octavio E Rodriguez (Co-Director)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Dir: Ian Spendloff – WINNER

“Raised By Wolves” – Dir: Steve Small

“Circle Square: Jungle House” – Greg McLeod

Best Factual

“Save Ralph” – Dir: Spencer Susser – WINNER

“Timeline” – Osbert Parker

Lamb Award

Sanna Räsänen – Art Director and Puppet Maker- Nominated by One6th

Teifi Cadwallader – Animator – Nominated by Cloth Cat

Lisa-Mae Evans – Mid Look Development Artist Nominated by Blue Zoo Animation

Emilie Brown – Lead Props Modeller – Nominated by Blue-Zoo Animation

Hodan Abdi – Production Co-ordinator – Nominated by Illuminated Films – WINNER

Cutting Edge

“Save Ralph” – Dir: Spencer Susser

“Sub-Surface” – Dir: Alex Robinson

“Dead Pixels” S2 – Dir: Jamie Jay Johnson, Asa Movshovitz – WINNER

Wildcard (Awarded to animations of any duration deemed ‘extraordinary’)

“Timeline” – Dir: Osbert Parker – WINNER

“Boris Johnson Eats a Pot Noodle in the Bath” – Dir: Ross Butter

“Strange” – Dir: Cameron Carr

“Squib: When All of This is Over” – Dir: Baz Sells

“Hench Girl Summer” – Dir: Beatriz Antunes

Best Immersive Animation

“Peace of Mind” – Dir: Ben Steer

“The Beast” – Dir: Grant Berry & Dane Winn – WINNER

“Madrid Noir” – Dir: James A Castillo

British Animation Awards Audience Award: Short Film

“Black Slide” – Dir: Uri Lotan – WINNER

British Animation Awards Audience Award: Music Video

“Time to Recover” – Dir: Tony Comley – WINNER

Children’s Choice Award

“The Brilliant World of Tom Gates” – Dir: George Sawyer – WINNER