Brightlight Handles ‘Precious Cargo’ as It Ushers Through Big Slate of TV, Film Projects

Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.

Now in development with a script adapted by Devon Bain and production slated to begin in the fall, “Precious Cargo” delves into Davidson’s part-time experience as a bus driver for special needs children prior to his success as an author with “Rust and Bone.”

Describing how the project came to them, Alden said that Canadian distribution company Level Film had optioned the film and been looking for a partner. “We came on board and negotiated a deal with Rocket Science to help package it and get it out to the market at a later date,” said Alden.

The deal was negotiated by Alden for Brightlight Pictures, John Bain for Level Film and Claire Taylor For Rocket Science.

“In terms of tone, we’re hoping to make it somewhat like ‘School of Rock,’ with a lot of heart and that will be fun for everybody,” said Alden.

Brightlight’s credits include the adaptation of the Korean series, “The Good Doctor,” for ABC and Sony Pictures. They are now in production on Season 6 of the show. “We took the concept from the original Korean series, which went for one season, and have shot over 100 episodes since. David Shore retooled the original idea and maintained the integrity of the original idea,” said Williamson.

Other current productions include AMC’s “Straight Man” with Bob Odenkirk, based on a book that takes place in an Eastern college; Season 3 of “Upload” for Prime Video; “The Power” with Toni Collette, Alice Eve and John Leguizamo; Lionsgate’s “Float” starring Robbie Amell; comedic-thriller “Borderline” starring Samara Weaving, Eric Dane and Ray Nicholson; Nickelodeon’s “Monster High: The Movie”; and Netflix’s “Firefly Lane.”

The company has two divisions with one, Lighthouse, producing 20 to 25 projects a year for Hallmark and Lifetime while Brightlight, which has five producers, makes eight to 12 a year, said Williamson.

“While the pandemic slowed things down a bit and delayed some productions, we were fortunate that Hollywood kicked up and we’ve been going full throttle since,” said the producer.