Brie Larson Joins ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ Vin Diesel Announces

The Fast Family is growing even bigger.

“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join the cast of “Fast and Furious 10.”

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” Diesel wrote on Instagram Saturday night.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be directed by Justin Lin and speed into theaters on May 19, 2023. Diesel will be back as Dom Toretto, as will the rest of his crew, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, who’s played the villain Cypher since “The Fate of the Furious.”

Announced earlier this year, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior joined the all-star cast of “Fast and Furious 10,” adding to the ranks of superhero stars that have joined the Fast Family. In addition to Larson suiting up as Captain Marvel, Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC Universe and Melchior played Ratcatcher II in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” Other Fast Family members who have played superhero characters in the Marvel and DC franchises include Gal Gadot, John Cena, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Idris Elba and Djimon Hounsou.

Late last year, Dwayne Johnson, who played badass cop Luke Hobbs in five “Fast” films, declined a public invitation from Diesel to return to the high-octane franchise.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be the penultimate chapter for the current cast of characters; an 11th movie, also directed by Lin, is set to be the final film in the Fast Saga.