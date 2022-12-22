Brian Tyree Henry to Receive Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Brian Tyree Henry will receive the creative impact in breakthrough performance award for his role in “Causeway” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The honor will be presented as part of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6.

“Brian Tyree Henry’s acclaimed performance in ‘Causeway’ has cemented him as one of the breakthrough stars this awards season,” Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, said in a statement. “He’s had a huge year, from his role on the final season of TV’s ‘Atlanta’ to the summer box office hit ‘Bullet Train.’ We are so excited to be honoring Brian alongside Angela Bassett, Baz Luhrmann and Rian Johnson at our brunch.”

Henry’s portrayal of James Aucoin in Lila Neugebauer’s “Causeway” has earned him multiple accolades and a feature in Time Magazine’s list of 10 best movie performances of the year. The actor is best known for his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in FX’s “Atlanta,” and he recently starred in such films as “Bullet Train,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and Marvel’s “Eternals.”

On the horizon, Henry will headline the Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring” and reprise his role in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” His other upcoming projects include MGM’s “Flint Strong,” Netflix’s “The Magician’s Elephant” and the FX limited series “Class of ’09.”

Henry joins previously announced honorees Angela Bassett (creative impact in acting award), Rian Johnson (creative impact in screenwriting award) and Baz Luhrmann (creative impact in directing award).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place Jan. 5-16, 2023.