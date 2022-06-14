Brian Gersh Named President of Network Entertainment USA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Gersh has been named president of Network Entertainment USA.

He brings three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, having worked as an executive, agent, manager, and producer, where he has greenlit scores of film and television projects around the world. Prior to his promotion, Gersh served as SVP at Network Entertainment USA.

“Brian brings to Network a deep roster of collaborative partners, top talent, and intellectual property relationships formed over his long and successful career, creating boundless new opportunities for Network,” said Derik Murray, Network’s founder and CEO . “Brian’s appointment as the president of Network Entertainment USA further solidifies our focus and commitment to our U.S. and global partners to continue delivering exceptional premium content that resonates with audiences and critics around the world.”

Gersh previously served as head of the talent department at Triad Artists, co-head of the motion picture department at the William Morris Agency, and a partner at the Talent Entertainment Group, which became Management 360. In his new role, Gersh will lead Network’s sales and partnership initiatives, manage the Company’s agency representation, and expand its footprint in the U.S. and global marketplace.

“Network’s commitment to quality first, in combination with visionary leadership and supremely talented teams, is an environment that is both inspiring and motivational, and I’m committed to further solidifying Network as a go-to content partner for the world’s most prestigious platforms and networks,” said Gersh.

Network’s upcoming projects include “Sidney,” a feature documentary about Sidney Poitier that Reggie Hudlin is directing for Apple; “Women Who Rock,” a four-part series for Epix

that is directed by Jessica Hopper; “Brat Pack,” a feature documentary being made in partnership with Neon that one of the pack’s former members, Andrew McCarthy will direct; and Sly Stone, a feature documentary that is being directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.