Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco and Dean Norris to Star in HBO Max Comedy ‘The Parenting’

HBO Max is putting together an all-star cast for the upcoming original film “The Parenting.”

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco and Dean Norris had been cast to star in the horror-comedy, which focuses on a young queer couple who rent a countryside cottage to host a weekend getaway with their parents, only to discover that it is inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist. The roles that Cox, Kudrow, Falco and Norris will be playing have yet to be announced.

“The Parenting” is directed by Craig Johnson (“Alex Strangelove,” “The Skeleton Twins”), and written by Kent Sublette. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner produce the film for Good Fear Content. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Cox is a recent Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe winner for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO hit “Succession,” which aired its third season last year. A veteran film actor, he has had notable roles in “Coriolanus,” “Troy,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “Rushmore,” “The 25th Hour” and “Adaptation.” Upcoming films he is slated to star in include “The Independent,” “Prisoner’s Daughter” and “Mending the Line.” He recently released his memoir about his career, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” in the United Kingdom and the United States. Cox is repped by Matthew Lesher at Insight Entertainment, Paradigm and Conway Van Gelder Grant.

Kudrow received an Emmy for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the enormously popular NBC sitcom “Friends.” She has also starred in several critically acclaimed films and television shows, including “The Comeback,” “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” “Booksmart” and “Feel Good.” She currently voices the main character in the Fox animated comedy “Housebroken” and will appear in the Disney Plus original musical film “Better Nate Than Ever.” Kudrow is repped by CAA, Viewpoint and attorney Mark Gochman of Gochman Law Group.

Falco won three Emmys for her iconic role as Carmela in “The Sopranos,” and an additional Emmy for her leading turn in “Nurse Jackie.” More recently, she has appeared in “Outside In” with Jay Duplass and “The Land of Steady Habits” with Ben Mendelsohn, portrayed Hilary Clinton in “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” and received an additional Emmy nomination for her role in the limited series “The Menendez Murders.” She is currently slated to appear in the first two sequels for the James Cameron hit “Avatar.” Falco is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.

Norris is best known for his role as Hank Schrader in “Breaking Bad,” which he recently reprised in the prequel series “Better Call Saul.” He also starred in the recently wrapped TNT series “Claws” and currently appears in the CBS sitcom “The United States of Al.” Some of his film credits include “The Hustle,” “The Secrets in Their Eyes,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Death Wish,” “The Book of Henry,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Evan Almighty.” Norris is repped by Innovative Artists, Industry Entertainment and imPRint