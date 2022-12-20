Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.

“Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of ‘The Whale,’” Palm Springs Film Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness. For this award caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser.”

Fraser is known for such films as “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” “Crash,” “Bedazzled,” “George of the Jungle,” “No Sudden Move,” “Glory Daze,” “Blast From the Past,” “Airheads,” “School Ties,” “Encino Man” and “The Mummy” trilogy. On the television side, his credits include “Doom Patrol,” “Professionals,” “Condor,” “Trust,” “The Affair,” “Texas Rising” and “Scrubs.” Fraser’s upcoming projects include Max Barbakow’s comedy “Brothers,” Dalibor Stach’s “Behind the Curtain of Night” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16, 2023.