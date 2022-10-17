Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources told Variety.

A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liebman’s contract was recently up for renegotiation, one source familiar with his deal said, and neither party could reach terms on a new agreement. Liebman was thrust into the spotlight last year thanks to his yearlong association with disgraced actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer’s career imploded after he was accused of emotional abuse and sexual assault by numerous women engaged in extramarital affairs with the “Call Me By Your Name” star. WME dropped Hammer as a client in February 2021, after the actor departed numerous projects including the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” the Paramount Plus original series “The Offer,” and a Broadway mounting of the play “The Minutes.”

Liebman’s next moves are unclear. During his long tenure at the agency, he also worked on teams for stars including Tom Hiddleston and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

