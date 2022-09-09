Brandi Carlile to Hit Imax Theaters This Month With Concert Livestreamed From L.A.

Brandi Carlile livestreamed some intimate performances to fans’ computer screens during the heart of the pandemic, but now that everyone is out and about again, she’s taking the livestream experience very big, with plans to simulcast a live concert, “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live from Laurel Canyon,” to more than 100 Imax screens on Sept. 28.

The Imax presentation will include a full performance of her “In the Canyon Daze” album, set to come out that same day. The forthcoming release is a full-on remake of her “In These Silent Days” album, which came out last October, this time arranged with more of an acoustic bent and the vintage Laurel Canyon sound in mind.

The one-time-only livestream will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and go out to theaters nationally from an undisclosed location with a view overlooking Laurel Canyon. Tickets are on sale now here.

“I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project ‘In the Canyon Haze’ to Imax theaters across the country,” Carlile said in a statement. “The music and harmonies are complex and lush… anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock ‘n’ roll is a risk and I’m here for it!

“Together, with our incredibly talented director Sam Wrench,” she continued, “we hope to deliver an enhanced and intimate cinematic experience that hasn’t been attempted before. Along with my band and some very special guests, I’m going to be performing ‘In the Canyon Haze’ in its entirety, set against the fertile ground of Laurel Canyon and the music scene that inspired this reimagined album. … This is the one and only time I wish I was in the audience instead of on the stage.”

Brandi Carlile IMAX livestream poster art

Emmy winner Wrench’s previous credits include Billie Eilish’s Amazon Prime Day show, a 2015 Mary J. Blige documentary, the “Rhythm + Flow” music competition show, and feature-length documentaries or performances with Blur, Mumford and Sons, Katy Perry and others.

The simulcast performance by Carlile and a band that includes longtime partners Phil and Tim Hanseroth (who coproduced the new album with Carlile) will comes during a break in their current tour, which wraps up Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden. Other gigs this month include festival dates at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 24 and the L.A. area’s BeachLife Ranch Festival Sept. 18. Carlile will also perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville Sept. 14, where she and the “In These Silent Days” album are up for multiple trophies.