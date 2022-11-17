Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Remake

Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco cop first played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller “Bullitt.”

Cooper will produce the movie with Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, marking their second collaboration following the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.”

The film is currently in development at Warner Bros.

Cooper is currently in post-production on the highly anticipated film “Maestro,” which he co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in alongside Carey Mulligan. The film will be released by Netflix in 2023.

