Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Planned a Comedy About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made: We Developed ‘a Whole Idea’

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock swapped cameos this year when Pitt showed up in Bullock’s $105 million-grossing romantic-comedy “The Lost City” and Bullock showed up in Pitt’s late summer action tentpole “Bullet Train.” But would the two ever headline a movie together? It turns out they planned to years ago by developing a comedy in which they were going to play warring ex-spouses on QVC. The Pitt-Bullock comedy never made it past early development.

“Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things,” Pitt recently told Vogue UK. “That’s as far as we got.”

Pitt revealed the lost Bullock project during an interview touting Le Domaine, his new line of genderless skin care essentials. The Oscar winner told Vogue that his skin is proof Le Domaine works.

“I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch,” Pitt said, “but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered [making it].”

Pitt recently headlined Sony’s “Bullet Train,” which has earned $96 million in the U.S. since debuting in early August. Worldwide, the action tentpole has grossed $222 million. Next up for Pitt is a starring role opposite Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in “Babylon,” the new Paramount-backed drama from “La La Land” Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The film opens in select theaters Dec. 25.