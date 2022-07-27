Brad Pitt Premieres ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ at the Academy Museum and Louis Vuitton Trunks: Must Attend Calendar Listings July 27 – Aug. 2

July 27, Wednesday

Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Seth MacFarlane perform during the Count Basie Orchestra tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra.

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

Nickelodeon screens “Are You Afraid of the Dark? GhostIsland” with stars Telci Huynh, Luca Padovan, Chance Hurstfield and Julian Curtis and showrunner JT Billings.

The London West Hollywood

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best attend the premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles

Jerry Mathers, Anson Williams, Erin Murphy, Dee Wallace, Leonard Maltin and original “Our Gang” cast member Sidney Kibrick attend the VIP preview of the “Our Gang” 100th anniversary exhibit.

The Hollywood Museum, Hollywood

July 28, Thursday

Louis Vuitton opens “220 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” an exhibit of 200 trunks designed by Gloria Steinem, Frank Gehry, Alex Israel and more.

Louis Vuitton Beverly Hills, 468 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills

Yvie Oddly in New York City on May 10, 2022. Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly perform during “RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2022.”

Radio City Music Hall, New York

“Bull Durham” writer-director Rob Shelton has a conversation about the baseball classic.

Film Forum, New York

Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Nadia Alexander and Quinn Shephard attend the premiere of “Not Okay.”

Angelika Film Center, New York

Angela Lewis and Nicco Annan participate in a fireside chat

at the premiere of “A Mile in These Shoes.”

Comunitymade, Los Angeles

Dickies hosts a launch event for its Estevan Oriol capsule collection.

Pink Motel, Sun Valley, Calif.

July 30, Saturday

“The Last Unicorn” author and screenwriter Peter S. Beagle and producer Michael Chase Walker attend a 40th-anniversary screening of the animated film.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles

Aug. 1, Monday

Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka and Karen Fukuhara celebrate the premiere of “Bullet Train.”

Regency Village Theater, Westwood

Adam and Ryan Goldston, along with McLaren Automotive, host the launch of their collection Hyspeed.

APL, The Grove at Farmers Market, Los Angeles

Aug. 2, Tuesday

Doris Muñoz, Jacks Haupt and director Isabel Castro attend a special screening of “Mija.”

Walter Reade Theater, New York

Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Dane DiLiegro and director Dan Trachtenberg attend the “Prey” premiere.

Regency Village Theater, Westwood