Box Office: Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nabs $3.7 Million From Thursday Previews

“Uncharted,” a long-gestating film adaptation of a popular series of video games, racked up $3.7 million in Thursday previews. The big-budget adventure is a key test of Tom Holland’s bankability, coming on the heels of his blockbuster success with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The Marvel adventure recently topped “Avatar” to become the third highest-grossing domestic release in history. This time, Holland trades in Spidey’s spandex for treasure hunter Nathan Drake’s cream-colored V-neck and holster.

“Uncharted” has cycled through directors on its long and winding road to the big screen with the likes of David O. Russell, Shawn Levy and Neil Burger attached at various points. Ruben Fleischer, who previously oversaw “Venom,” eventually got the reins and directs an ensemble that includes Mark Wahlberg (originally intended to play Drake in earlier incarnations, now aging into another role) along with Sophia Ali and Antonio Banderas. “Uncharted” is expected to gross north of $30 million during the four-day Presidents Weekend holiday. That’s a respectable result in pandemic times, but the film still cost $120 million to make, so pushing into profitable terrain is going to be challenging.

International markets will be key to getting “Uncharted” into the black. To that end, ahead of its domestic debut, “Uncharted” opened at the international box office to a solid $21.5 million from 15 overseas markets. Along with the U.S. and Canada, the film debuts this week in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

“Uncharted” isn’t the only new wide release this weekend. After a long absence from screens, Channing Tatum returns with MGM and FilmNation Entertainment’s “Dog,” a heart-warming canine tale that is projected to collect $8 million to $10 million between Friday and Monday. It earned a solid $1.3 million in previews. Tatum co-directed the movie with Reid Carolin and stars as a former Army Ranger who races to make a fellow soldier’s funeral while a Belgian Malinois rides shotgun. Tears will be shed, heart strings will be tugged.