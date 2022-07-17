Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Nears $500 Million Globally, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Digs Up $900 Million

Marvel’s superhero epic “Thor: Love and Thunder” is nearing the $500 million mark at the global box office, a great result after only 10 days on the big screen.

Over the weekend, the fourth comic book movie to center on Chris Hemsworth’s hunky God of Thunder generated $60.1 million from 47 territories at the international box office and another $46 million domestically for a weekend tally of $102 million. With those ticket sales, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has earned $264.6 million overseas and $497.9 million worldwide to stand as the sixth-highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Though “Love and Thunder” will certainly end its global box office with a sizable sum, it’s concerning that the movie is quickly sinking — by roughly 63% internationally and a sizable 68% domestically — in terms of week-to-week ticket sales.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” which cost a mammoth $250 million to produce, opened this weekend in France with $8.1 million. Like most Hollywood movies today, it’s not playing in Russia or China. Among holdover markets, the movie is performing the strongest in the United Kingdom ($24.9 million to date), followed by Australia ($21.8 million), Korea ($21 million), Mexico ($19 million) and India ($14.5 million). It debuts next weekend in Ukraine.

In other box office milestones, Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion” roared past $900 million worldwide, boosted by a monster $543 million tally at the international box office. The sixth film in the dino-friendly franchise is greatly benefitting from a rare release in China, where “Dominion” has reached $150 million alone. Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $42.7 million, the U.K. and Ireland with $39.4 million, France with $26.6 million and Germany with $20 million. Unlike its predecessors, however, “Dominion” will struggle to reach the $1 billion mark globally at this rate.

Another holdover title from Universal, the Illumination animated comedy “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” added $44 million from 80 foreign territories over the weekend. Those returns take the film to $270 million internationally and $532 million worldwide, pacing 13% below “Minions” and 5% above “Despicable Me 3” at the same point in their respective box office runs. Passing $500 million globally, “The Rise of Gru” has become the highest-grossing animated release of the pandemic.

Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” also enjoyed a strong weekend, dropping just 22% to collected $19.2 million from 65 markets. After two months of release, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick has amassed $619.4 million overseas, a staggering result for a movie without superheroes or rogue dinosaurs. Combined with $617 at the domestic box office, the high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” currently stands at $1.23 billion worldwide.

Elsewhere at the international box office, Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” grossed $9.8 million from 72 markets, buoyed by openings in Mexico ($1.6 million), Brazil ($970,000) and Korea ($443,000). The musical biopic about Elvis Presley has generated $79.4 million overseas to date, bringing its worldwide total to $185.6 million.