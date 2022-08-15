Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With AMC Networks’ Shudder to Expand Dragula Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder has inked a deal with The Boulet Brothers to expand their Dragula franchise with a new season, a new spinoff series and an additional special set to debut on Shudder over the next twelve months. The pact comes on the heels of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s” fourth season, which became one of Shudder’s most watched series of 2021. Shudder is AMC Network’s streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural stories.

The first project under the deal is a full season spin-off series based on their reality competition series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.” It has already finished filming and will debut this fall. On “Dragula,” contestants compete in a range of challenges including everything from costume creation to crafting special-effects makeup to live performance.

“With ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Resurrection,’ the Boulet Brothers have proven to be uniquely talented producers and storytellers, creating innovative, inclusive programming that smashes genres and draws a large and loyal following. We’re excited to be working with them on their upcoming new competition series, with more to come in 2023,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be a Dragula fan. This new partnership with Shudder (and the AMC family) provides an incredible opportunity for us to expand our cinematic universe and to flesh out all of the characters, stories and stars that audiences have fallen in love with over the years,” said the Boulet Brothers. “We couldn’t be more excited about the content that we’re about to unleash, and if fans have felt shocked and engaged with our content in the past, they are truly not ready for what’s coming next. It’s going to be a wild, fun, and terrifying new ride.”

The Boulet Brothers are multi-hyphenates who oversee all aspects of their creative projects, be it in the writing, artistic vision, illustration, music production, costume design, logistical coordination or business affairs.

They are represented by CAA and managed by PEG.