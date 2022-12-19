‘Book Club 2’ Trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet to Italy for Bachelorette Party

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen embark on the Italian bachelorette party of your dreams in the first trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

The sequel, in which the gals appear to be reading “The Alchemist,” take their book club to Europe after Fonda’s character Vivian reveals she’s getting married. Cue the strippers and champagne. But, according to the film’s logline, “when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

It doesn’t take long for Italy to work its charm on the fabulous foursome. “I love this city,” Steenburgen’s character Carole says in the trailer. Bergen’s Sharon responds, “I love anything that’s falling apart more than I am.”

“Book Club” became a surprise success at the box office, earning $104 million globally on a $14 million budget. The story followed four septuagenarians who experience a reawakening after reading “Fifty Shades of Gray” for their monthly book club.

The follow-up film will open in theaters May 12, 2023, timed to Mother’s Day. Focus Features will distribute in the U.S., while Universal Pictures International will roll out the film overseas.

The ensemble cast will also see the return of Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, as well as new cast members, including Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

Bill Holderman is returning to direct with a script he wrote with Erin Simms. The duo will also serve as producers. Executive producers are Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan.