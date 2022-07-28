‘Book Club 2’ Sets Mother’s Day 2023 Release

Consider plans set for Mother’s Day 2023.

“Book Club 2: The Next Chapter” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 12, 2023, in time for the holiday that celebrates all things mom.

The sequel to the 2018 sleeper-hit comedy “Book Club” started production in Italy earlier this year, the film’s backers Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready announced in March.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are returning for “The Next Chapter,” moving from their immaculately designed kitchens to the streets of Europe. The story follows the four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. It’s unclear what book they’ll be reading in the sequel. (“Fifty Shades of Grey” was their novel of choice in the first film.)

The ensemble cast will also see the return of Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, as well as several new cast members, including Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

Bill Holderman is returning to direct with a script he wrote with Erin Simms. The duo will also serve as producers. Executive producers are Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan.

Focus Features will distribute “Book Club 2” in the U.S., while Universal Pictures International will distribute overseas. Endeavor Content financed and produced the movie.

“Book Club” became a surprise success at the box office, earning $68 million domestically and $104 million globally on a $14 million budget.