BondIt Media Capital Closes Additional Equity Round to Support Growth (EXCLUSIVE)

BondIt Media Capital, fresh off increasing its credit facility to $70 million, has closed an additional equity round of financing from media investors to support the future expansion of the business.

Founded in 2013, BondIt has funded over $275 million of capital into over 450 film, TV and other media projects. These include the Kevin Smith franchise film “Clerks III,” the Amazon Studios global hit “Book of Love,” the Roland Emmerich directed “Midway,” and the 2018 Oscar-nominated animated film “Loving Vincent.”

Revere Capital, the Texas-based hedge, continues as the lead financier in the $70 million BondIt credit facility, now joined by a number of institutional investors.

On the equity side, BondIt shareholder and publicly traded finance company Accord Financial has increased its investment and has been joined by ex-Atlanta Falcons NFL player, international sports commentator, and media entrepreneur Mick Luckhurst, who will also serve on the BondIt advisory board to help drive strategy.

“Mick Luckhurst has been an investor and advisor to BondIt over the past four years and his professional sports career, track record leading the NFL-PA, on-air media work for NBC Sports and Channel 4, and operational executive experience continue to prove immensely valuable as we map out these next steps to expand BondIt across the larger media ecosystem,” BondIt CEO Matthew Helderman said.

BondIt works closely with sister companies Buffalo 8, which handles packaging, post-production and distribution, along with ABS Payroll, which offers payroll and accounting services in the entertainment industry.