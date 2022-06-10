‘Body Parts’ Acquired by MetFilm Sales Ahead of Tribeca Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide rights for filmmaker Kristy Guevara-Flanagan’s feature documentary “Body Parts” ahead of its world premiere Sunday in Tribeca Film Festival’s Spotlight section.

The pic shows the evolution of desire and sex on screen from a female perspective, “allowing women to reclaim the parts of themselves that have been objectified and exploited for decades,” according to a statement. It uncovers the processes involved in creating intimacy for mainstream American film and television, the toll these scenes exact on those directly involved, and the impact on women and girls in the real world.

The documentary features candid interviews with actors and creators who are advocating for real change, including Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette, Joey Soloway, Angela Robinson, Karyn Kusama, Rose McGowan, Alexandra Billings, Emily Meade and David Simon.

It highlights the voices of women like Sarah Scott and Sarah Tither-Kaplan who spoke out against abusive behavior on their sets, were punished for it, and who helped spark lasting improvements at major studios, including the introduction of intimacy coordinators.

Guevara-Flanagan and producer Helen Hood Scheer pair these interviews with clips from Hollywood’s archives, verite scenes that immerse audiences into lesser-known aspects of filmmaking, and reenactments that illustrate the emotional resonance of this sensitive topic.

“From the moment we saw ‘Body Parts’ we knew that it would entertain and provoke positive change in equal measure,” said Mitch Clare of MetFilm Sales, “and we are absolutely delighted to be bringing it to the international market.”

“Team ‘Body Parts’ is thrilled to be partnering with MetFilm Sales. We love the diversity of doc films on their slate in terms of story, style, and points of view, and admire their deep knowledge of the global market,” said Guevara-Flanagan and Scheer in a joint statement.

“Body Parts” is presented and executive produced by Level Forward and is a production by Chuparosa Films and Nutshell Productions, in association with Naked Edge Films, The Harnisch Foundation, and The deNovo Initiative. Executive producers are Ruth Ann Harnisch, Abigail E. Disney, Daniel J. Chaflen, Adrienne Becker, Roger Clark, Dawn Bonder and Marci Wiseman. Co-executive producers are Caterin Camargo-Alvarez, Jess Kwan and Kat Vecchio.

Based in London’s Ealing Studios, MetFilm Sales specializes in worldwide sales of documentary features and series. The slate includes Sundance competition entry “Misha and the Wolves” by Sam Hobkinson and “The Return: Life After Isis” by Alba Sotorra (SXSW Competition 2021). Other notable titles are Sundance 2020 award-winner “The Reason I Jump” by Jerry Rothwell, Sundance and Berlinale 2019 entry “Shooting The Mafia” by Kim Longinotto, Emmy-nominated “The Oslo Diaries,” the streaming hit of 2019 “Last Breath,” and true crime series “The Motive” (2021). MetFilm Sales operates alongside MetFilm Production.