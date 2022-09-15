Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne to Star in ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne will share the screen in the upcoming road-trip comedy “Inappropriate Behavior.”

Tony Goldwyn is directing the film, which also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald.

“Inappropriate Behavior” follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who moves in with his father (De Niro), having recently blown up his career and marriage. When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale’s real-life partner, Byrne) find themselves at odds with how to address the needs of their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald), Max decides to kidnap his child and take him on a cross-country odyssey … with comically disastrous results.

Goldwyn is directing the film from an original script written by Tony Spiridakis. Production is expected to begin later this month.

Closer Media, a New York-based production company and financier, and Wayfarer Studios, an independent production studio, will co-finance and produce.

Goldwyn and Spiridakis will also serve as producers on the film, along with Jon Kilik. Additional producers include William Horberg and Zhang Xin on behalf of Closer Media; and Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios. Jason Pinardo, Cannavale and Lois Robbins will executive produce.

“Tony Spiridakis is a spectrum father, and he wrote a script whose lived-in truth, humor and grace are evident on every page. Tony Goldwyn has always been drawn to great material, as an actor, producer and filmmaker, going all the way back to our days working together on ‘Ghost’ at Paramount. Seeing this story that celebrates neurodivergence come together with this amazing cast and team makes us feel incredibly fortunate and thrilled to be making this as our first film at Closer Media,” Horberg said.

Jamey Heath, president of Wayfarer Studios, added, “After hearing the initial idea, Wayfarer Studios felt strongly connected to it. We have a duty to ensure everyone feels they are represented in storytelling, and this unique story showcases those who are differently abled. These stories are crucial to the growth and acceptance of all people and having the opportunity to reach global audiences with this film speaks to our core mission, and we are incredibly proud to partner with Closer Media, who share our same vision.”

CAA is handling domestic sales of the film with Mister Smith Entertainment handling international sales.