Bob Marley Biopic to Star ‘One Night in Miami’ Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir

Paramount’s Bob Marley biopic has found its leading man.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, fresh off of playing Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami,” has been tapped to portray the music legend.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently steered the sports drama “King Richard” to six Oscar nominations, is directing the still-untitled film. Screenwriter Zach Baylin, who worked with Green on “King Richard,” is penning the script.

The upcoming musical movie comes with the support of Marley’s family. His son, Ziggy Marley, his wife, Rita Marley, and his daughter, Cedella Marley, will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will produce.

Other than “One Night in Miami,” Ben-Adir’s credits include Netflix’s series “The OA,” the British crime drama “Peaky Blinders,” and Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus television series “Secret Invasion.”

Kinglsey is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and B-Side Management.

