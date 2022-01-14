Blumhouse Taps Joy Oana as Head of Human Resources (EXCLUSIVE)

Joy Oana is joining Blumhouse as head of human resources, a position with oversight across the company’s film and television arms.

Oana replaces Karine Shahar, who is leaving the company to re-start her own HR consultancy, Strategic Global Talent.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire Blumhouse team,” said Oana in a statement. “The company’s powerful brand was very appealing to me and I look forward to helping contribute to the company’s trajectory.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joy to Blumhouse and look forward to tapping into the expertise she’s accumulated over the last 15-years at NBCUniversal,” said Jason Blum, the company’s founder. “We also want to thank Karine Shahar, who played an invaluable role in the early growth of Blumhouse, and we wish her well as she returns to her first priority, to restart her own HR consultancy, Strategic Global Talent.”

Blumhouse is the producer of horror hits such as “Get Out,” “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity,” as well as television shows such as “Sharp Objects” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

Oana joins Blumhouse from NBCUniversal, where she worked for 15 years. Most recently, she was a senior HR leader supporting the company’s entertainment division, which includes NBC, Bravo, USA, Syfy, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids. During her tenure at NBCUniversal, Joy had several different roles across the company in New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego in divisions like cable television, corporate functions, TV stations, and recruiting.

The move reunites Oana with her former NBCU colleague and current Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber.

Joy has a master’s degree from NYU in human resource management and her bachelor’s degree from Point Loma University in managerial and organizational communications.