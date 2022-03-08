‘Blue Beetle’ Cast Adds Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén

Bruna Marquezine will play Penny, the female lead and love interest in “Blue Beetle.” The superhero adventure makes history as the first DC Films production to star a Latino character.

In addition, “Blue Beetle” has added Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén to the ensemble. They join Xolo Maridueña, who is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle, a vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him tremendous powers and the ability to emit blue energy. Escobedo will play Jamie’s younger sister, Milagros. Guillen’s role is wrapped in secrecy and cloaked in mystery, so let the speculation begin comic fans!

Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) is set to direct from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”). The film will debut in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023. DC is on a roll following the outsized box office success of “The Batman,” which debuted to $134 million in the U.S. last weekend. Upcoming films include “The Flash,” a merry jaunt through the metaverse that will see the speedster interact with Michael Keaton’s Batman, and a sequel to “Aquaman.”

Marquezine is a relative newcomer whose credits include the Brazilian telenovelas “Women In Love” and “God Save the King.” Escobedo will appear in “Hocus Pocus 2” and has previously starred in “Sex Appeal,” “American Horror Stories,” and “Don’t Look Deeper.” Guillén’s past appearances include “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.”

The Wrap broke the news of the cast additions to “Blue Beetle.”