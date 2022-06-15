Bleecker Street, Slated Enter Strategic Partnership to Identify and Develop Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Bleecker Street, the indie studio behind “The Assistant” and “Mass,” and online film packaging, financing and distribution marketplace Slated have entered a strategic partnership. It is described as a multi-picture, multi-year output deal.

It’s also an innovative alliance that will see the two companies use new to technology to identify high scoring films from Slated’s curated content pipeline to distribute domestically via Bleecker Street.

Bleecker Street has released more than 50 films to date, including the Oscar-nominated likes of “Trumbo” and “Captain Fantastic.” Its upcoming slate includes “Mr. Malcolm’s List” with Freida Pinto, James Ponsoldt’s “Summering,” an “Golda” starring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Slated is an online marketplace for film financing, sales, packaging, and development. Since its launch, Slated has tried to reinvent how Hollywood makes movies, with artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics, which rates over 2,000 new projects listed annually. The company offers first-look advantage to investors and distributors. Some recent listed opportunities have included “Sound of Metal,” “Palmer” and “Loving Vincent.” Over a thousand projects listed on Slated have been made and released.

But the hunt for intellectual property has become ever more challenging, Bleecker Street President and CEO Andrew Karpen said.

“We believe strategic partnerships like this help accelerate the best indie projects that are being developed today and are beneficial to filmmakers from all walks of life as we continue to deliver a curated and diverse slate of films appealing to multiple demographics,” Karen stated. “Slated and Bleecker Street share a deep and abiding appreciation of cinema, and by tapping into Slated’s content pipeline and strong history of predicting success, we plan to leverage their team, script, screening, and financial analysis technology and services, creating a win-win for the indie community. As we continue to grow our slate, Slated is an ideal partner to supply us with outstanding content.”

Slated CEO Tim Wesley said his company was well-positioned to help filmmakers capitalize on the market for new projects from streamers and traditional distributors.

“As the essential destination to connect the dots for the creative community, Slated is a conduit helping to propel some of the most highly anticipated projects and storytellers in the industry, with filmmakers who are committed to the theatrical experience,” said Wesley. “This partnership with Bleecker Street is a true win-win-win for Bleecker Street, Slated, and the filmmakers we serve, as we complete that pipeline to bring great stories to the screen.”

The distribution and financing agreement was negotiated by Bleecker Street’s Head of Acquisitions Kent Sanderson with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of the indie studio, while Wesley with Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb represented Slated.