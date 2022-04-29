Blake Lively to Make Film Directorial Debut With Adaptation of ‘Seconds’ From Edgar Wright Script

Blake Lively is making her feature directorial debut with an upcoming film adaptation of the graphic novel “Seconds” for Searchlight Pictures, Variety has confirmed.

Created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and released in 2014 by Random House imprint Ballantine Books, “Seconds” follows the story of Katie Clay, the owner and head chef of the titular restaurant. One night, a mysterious spirit provides Katie with the ability to alter reality by writing something she wants to change in a notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep. As Katie begins abusing the power to alter her past mistakes, her actions slowly cause the fabric of time and space to unravel.

The script for “Seconds” is penned by Edgar Wright. Wright previously helmed the first adaptation of an O’Malley project, 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” The cult-classic rom-com starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead was based on O’Malley’s six volume “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, which was published from 2004 to 2010 by Oni Press. Wright will also produce the film, alongside Marc Platt.

Lively made her directorial debut last year, when she shot the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” an extra song from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album. For her work directing and producing the wedding-themed music video, which starred Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, she received two nominations at the American Country Music Awards. Lively is best known for her leading role as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW teen drama series “Gossip Girl,” which she starred in from 2007 to 2012. Notable films she’s appeared in include “The Town,” “The Age of Adaline,” “The Shallow,” “A Simple Favor” and “The Rhythm Section.”

Lively is represented by Management 360, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Wright is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Nelson Davis.