Aaron Pierre to Star Alongside Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s ‘Blade’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Blade” reboot is beginning to come together. Variety has confirmed that Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of the upcoming Mahershala Ali vehicle.

No details regarding Pierre’s character are available at this time, though reports indicate that Marvel Studios engaged in a very deliberate and sweeping casting process to fill the role.

Pierre is the third official addition to the “Blade” cast. In November, Delroy Lindo (“The Harder They Fall,” “Da 5 Bloods”) officially joined the Marvel reboot in a mystery role. Ali’s casting as the eponymous vampire slayer was announced when the project was officially unveiled by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

The 27-year-old Pierre had a breakthrough summer last year, appearing in a recurring role in Barry Jenkins’ critically-acclaimed miniseries “The Underground Railroad” and playing the spectacularly named rapper Mid-Sized Sedan in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller “Old.” Additionally, Pierre already has a relationship with Disney, as the actor has been cast in the voice role of Mufasa in the studio’s “Lion King” prequel film, set to be helmed by Jenkins.

Bassam Tariq will direct “Blade,” while Stacy Osei-Kuffor is on board as writer. The film will serve as the first feature film adaptation of the Marvel character since Wesley Snipes took on the role in a trilogy of action films during the 2000’s.

While the MCU entry doesn’t have an official release date set, audiences received their first taste of the reboot in a post-credits scene of last year’s “Eternals” that featured Ali in a voice cameo.

Pierre is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

