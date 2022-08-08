BlackStar Film Festival Announces 2022 Winners; ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Casting Announcement — Film News in Brief

BlackStar Projects has announced the award-winning films from this year’s BlackStar Film Festival, which concluded Sunday in Philadelphia and online.

The winners include Gabriel Martins’ “Mars One” for best feature narrative film and “Conspiracy,” which was co-directed by Simone Leigh and Madeleine Hunt Ehrlich, for best experimental film. The first-ever Love+Grit Philadelphia Filmmaker Award was awarded to “Quarantine Kids,” directed by Bilal Motley and Bria Motley.

The 2022 BlackStar Film Festival presented 16 world, eight North America, 12 East Coast and eight U.S. premieres, including 25 Philadelphia premieres. See the winners below.

Best Experimental

“Conspiracy,” dirs. Simone Leigh and Madeleine Hunt Ehrlich

Best Documentary Feature

“One Take Grace,” dir. Lindiwe Matshikiza

Best Feature Narrative

“Mars One / Marte Um,” dir. Gabriel Martins

Best Short Documentary

“The Game God(S),” dir. Adrian L. Burrell

Best Short Narrative

“Sunday Morning / Manhã de Domingo,” dir. Bruno Ribeiro

Special Prizes:

Love+Grit Philadelphia Filmmaker Award

“Quarantine Kids,” dirs. Bilal Motley and Bria Motley

Lionsgate/Starz Speculative Fiction Award

“Clones,” dir. Letia Solomon

Audience Awards:

Best Experimental

“Foreign in a Domestic Sense,” dir Sofía Gallisá Muriente and Natalia Lassalle Morillo

Best Feature Documentary

“Wisdom Gone Wild,” dir. Rea Tajiri

Best Feature Narrative

“Lingui, the Sacred Bonds,” dir. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Best Short Documentary

“Still Waters,” dir. Aurora Brachman

Best Short Narrative

“Glitter Ain’t Gold,” dir. Christian Nolan Jones

Shine Award

“Storming Caesars Palace,” dir. Hazel Gurland-Pooler

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo Join Action-Comedy ‘Clean-Up Crew’

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of “Clean-Up Crew,” an action-comedy from Yale Entertainment.

Directed by Jon Keeyes, “Clean-Up Crew” focuses on a crime scene clean-up team that discovers a cash-filled briefcase at a crime sight. The discovery pits them into battle with a crime boss, hitman and corrupt government agents searching for the cash. Meyers and Leo play the heads of the clean-up crew, while Banderas plays the crime boss looking for the briefcase.

The film shot in Ireland, and recently wrapped production. Matthew Rogers wrote the script for the film, which is produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael Rothstein for Yale, Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures and Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun and Kurt Ebner. Yale’s sales banner Great Escape will handle international rights for the project, which is aiming to be sold at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Rhys Meyers is represented by APA, Artist International Group and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner and Klein. Leo is represented by APA and The Initiative Group. Banderas is represented by NuCo Media Group and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof and Fishman.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Appoints Two New Board Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has elected Vera Anderson and Earl Gibson III to its board of directors, the organization announced Monday.

Both are longstanding members of the organization, which is best known for producing the annual Golden Globes awards. Anderson has been a member since 1996, and works as a journalist and photographer, including as the chief correspondent for Mexican magazine Cine Premiere. Gibson is a photojournalist who contributes to ShutterStock, Associated Press and Getty Images, and serves as the lead photographer for the NAACP Image Awards and United Negro College Fund’s “An Evening of Stars.” In addition to Anderson and Gibson, current board members Barbara Gasser and Tina Jøhnk Christensen were re-elected to their positions.

“At this important time of transition, we welcome the contributions of our newest directors Vera Anderson and Earl Gibson III,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement. “Their voices will be added as we continue the important work of supporting diversity, preserving our philanthropy efforts and boosting journalistic opportunities in this challenging economic climate.”

Warhol-Inspired 1972 Film “Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers” to Make DCP World Premiere at Les Femmes Underground Festival

The rare, Andy Warhol-inspired film “Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers” will make its DCP World Premiere during the sixth annual Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival on Aug. 13 at the Aero Theatre. Robert J. Kaplan directed the 1972 film which follows Eve, an aspiring actress from Kansas played by Puerto Rican transgender actress Holly Woodlawn, who navigates New York City and comes across an ensemble cast of zany characters along the way.

The non-profit film festival showcases exclusively feminist experimental art and alternative films, with programming highlights featuring fourth wave feminist cinema and other works. Advance tickets for the showing are available now or at the door.