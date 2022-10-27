Letitia Wright’s Makeup Artist Swears By ‘Magic Wand’ Skincare Tool She Used Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made a royal appearance on Wednesday night, as the stars walked the purple carpet in celebration of the Marvel sequel’s world premiere.

From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong’o’s show-stopping white gown, each cast member took the premiere, whose carpet took over the entirety of Hollywood Boulevard, as an opportunity to step out of their sartorial and cosmetic comfort zones. Letitia Wright, for example, stepped out in a stunning two-piece black suit, coupled with a bold smokey eye.

The standout part of Wright’s look was her glowing skin, which makeup artist Sheika Daley credits to a red light therapy tool that she used on the actor before the carpet. Daley said she used the compact product — which reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes, fine lines and dark circles — to prep Wright’s skin for her full glam look, but she likes it so much that she uses it on herself almost every day.

“I’ve been using it religiously for maybe a year now,” Daley told Variety about Solawave. “I handed it to Letitia today and she really loved it — not only just the vibration, but the warmth of it. She loves to feel the warmth on her skin. So she took it and ran into the bathroom and she was in there for I think a good 10 minutes doing that.”

Daley adds that the “magic wand,” as she calls it, is particularly helpful for makeup application before a big event. “I like the way that it shrinks the pores and really gives the skin an additional contour, especially in the concaves of the cheekbones and underneath,” she says. “That really helps when you put foundation on top, the skin is already highlighted and moisturized and it just makes for easy application.”

Wright reprises her role as Princess Shuri in the Marvel sequel, which takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda — especially Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Princess Shuri (Wright), War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) — grieving the loss and searching for a way for their kingdom to endure.

On the carpet, the “Wakanda Forever” cast members paid tribute to the late Boseman, whose absence during the premiere cast an unavoidable shadow over the night’s celebrations.

“I’m bracing,” Wright told Variety on the carpet. “I’ve seen some members of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

