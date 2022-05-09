‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

Marvel star Dominique Thorne has signed with M88 for representation.

Thorne will soon make her MCU debut as the comic book character Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, a brilliant inventor who built her own version of the Iron Man suit in an MIT dorm, in the highly-anticipated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Thorne will then go on to headline her own Disney+ series, “Ironheart.”

The young actor made her feature film debut in Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed 2018 movie “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She played Sheila Hunt, the younger sister of Fonny Hunt (Stephan James), one half of the movie’s central love story. Thorne next starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in Warner Bros.’ Academy Award-nominated film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Directed by Shaka King and executive produced by Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King, the film follows the story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, who was ultimately betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal. Thorne played Judy Harmon, a fictional character who is a member of Fred’s security team.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native got her start on stage as a drama student at NYC’s Professional Performing Arts High School (PPAS). In 2015, she was named a National YoungArts Winner for spoken theater and won the United States Presidential Scholar in the Arts award, a prestigious honor appointed by the White House Commission, which selects one young woman and one young man from each state who demonstrate community service, artistic excellence and leadership.

Thorne was also part of the MCC Theater’s Youth Company, a program that showcases the most original and thought-provoking work of NYC youth in the dramatic arts, where she performed in their annual show “Uncensored.” She also co-wrote and performed a piece about her heritage, titled “19th Century Gazelle.”

In addition to M88, Thorne continues to be represented by Paradigm, Peikoff Mahan and Viewpoint.

Founded in August 2020 by Phillip Sun and MACRO Founder and CEO King, and led by Sun and partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena, M88 is an independent full-service representation firm, operating with the mission to “support and amplify the next generation of artists and cultural leaders from the global new majority.”