Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con.

Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display.

The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.

Black Adam may not be as recognizable to comic book newbies, but his biggest rival should be a familiar face due to the 2019 hit film “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levi. Black Adam, similar to the character of Shazam, is bestowed with magical powers from the wizard Shazam. Unlike Shazam, though, Black Adam calls upon the Egyptian gods for his powers (Shazam traditionally calls upon the Greek gods).

The new movie is set to follow the antihero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now freed from his tomb, Black Adam is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world.

With Johnson’s title character as well as a host of new additions, “Black Adam” is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe. The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in the DC comics.

The cast members and director Jaume Collet-Serra joined Johnson on stage, where they teased that “Black Adam” will forever change the DC Universe. Fans from the audience also got to ask the panelists questions, including whether Black Adam or Superman would win in a fight.

“It depends on who’s playing Superman,” Johnson answered. Another young fan asked the actor whether Kevin Hart got jealous of him playing a superhero (he did, at least according to Johnson).

“Black Adam” hits theaters on Oct. 21. Warner Bros. has several DC properties on deck in 2022, including the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” on July 29. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is currently slated to continue the Shazam storyline on Dec. 22. The studio’s latest superhero adventure, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, became a commercial smash, grossing $750 million globally.