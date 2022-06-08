‘Black Adam’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Stars in DC’s Anti-Hero Movie

DC Comics fans are getting a closer look at Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” in a new, action-packed trailer.

“Black Adam” stars Johnson as the powerful anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam, who was played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin movie and in the upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” coming next year. After over a decade in development, “Black Adam” will be released on July 29.

Johnson was originally supposed to enter the DC universe as Black Adam in 2019’s “Shazam;” however, his role was scrapped when the spinoff for his character was greenlit in 2017.

In October of 2021, Johnson debuted a first look at the film on Twitter — which showed Black Adam breaking out of imprisonment after 5,000 years of captivity. “This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” said Johnson in the October video. “And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”

The film will also introduce members of the Justice Society of America, an iconic group similar to the Justice League. The superhero cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu, plus the villainous group Intergang will appear in the film.

“Black Adam” hails from DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company and Seven Bucks Productions. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Writers include Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Watch the trailer below.