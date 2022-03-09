‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘Flash’ Delayed to 2023; ‘Shazam’ Moves to 2022 in Warner Bros. Release Date Shuffle

Warner Bros. has shuffled the release dates for several movies, including “Black Adam,” “The Flash,” “Aquaman 2,” “Wonka” and “Shazam 2.”

“Aquaman 2” and “The Flash” are both being delayed from 2022 to 2023 due to COVID delays. The Jason Momoa-starring sequel is being pushed back from Dec. 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Flash is speeding away from Nov. 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” is being pushed back three months to Oct. 21, 2022, and “DC League of Super-Pets” is moving to July 29, 2022, which was “Black Adam’s” original date. “Super-Pets,” in which Johnson voices Superman’s canine best friend Krypto the Super-Dog, was previously dated for May 20, 2022.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is the only movie to move up a few months, from June 2, 2023, to Dec. 12, 2022.

Timothee Chalamet’s turn as chocolatier Willy Wonka in the origin story “Wonka” is pushed back several months from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023.

Finally, the shark disaster movie “Meg 2: The Trench” swims into theaters on Aug. 4, 2023.

Johnson was the first to rock the release calendar, announcing that “Black Adam” and “Super-Pets” were being delayed Wednesday afternoon. Warner Bros. then made the rest of the release changes official shortly after.

In “Black Adam,” Johnson plays the classic DC villain, whose power levels match Superman’s and who’s usually portrayed as the main antagonist to Shazam. The movie will introduce the anti-hero along with the Justice Society of America, which will face off against the powerful foe. The superhero team is made up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu.

More to come…