IFC Buys Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Sci-Fi Film ‘Biosphere’

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Biosphere,” a sci-fi film from Mel Eslyn starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, will be released in 2023 before streaming on AMC+.

“Biosphere” is set in the not-too-distant future where Duplass and Brown play the last two men on earth and must adapt and evolve to save humanity. The film is the debut feature directed by veteran producer Mel Eslyn, who produced alongside Zackary Drucker and Duplass Brothers Productions’ Shuli Harel and Maddie Buis. Mark and Jay Duplass serve as executive producers.

Eslyn’s film producing credits include Charlie McDowell’s “The One I Love,” Clea DuVall’s “The Intervention,” Lynn Shelton’s “Outside In,” Natalie Morales’ “Language Lessons” and Roshan Sethi’s “7 Days.” In 2016, she won the Independent Spirit Producer’s Award. On TV, she’s produced HBO’s “Room 104” and “Somebody Somewhere” as well as “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.”

“I’ve had such a long history with IFC as a producer,” said Eslyn. “I’m so excited to get to partner

with them on my feature directorial debut; it feels like coming home.”

“We are thrilled to work with producer Mel Eslyn again to bring her extraordinary feature directing debut out into the world and could not be more excited to work with her partners, Mark and Jay Duplass,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC. Mark and Jay are exactly the kind of partners you dream of working with in this business as they are committed to supporting new talent and original projects. ‘Biosphere’ is a prime example of this creative team and their ability to brilliantly push the envelope, and with Mark opposite the talented Sterling K. Brown, the film is guaranteed to steal hearts.”

The acquisition of “Biosphere” was negotiated by IFC Films’ senior vice president of acquisitions and production Scott Shooman with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.