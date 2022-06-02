Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Play a Married Couple in ‘Our Son’

Luke Evans and Billy Porter will portray husbands in the upcoming drama “Our Son,” a feature film about spouses going through a divorce and fighting over the custody of their 8-year-old son.

Bill Oliver is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz. Additional cast members, including the actor who will play their child, have not been announced. “Our Son” is currently in the process of setting a distributor.

Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho are producing via their company, Tigresa, along with producer Eric Binns.

Porter, an Emmy winner for “Pose,” most recently appeared alongside Camila Cabello in director Kay Cannon’s “Cinderella” remake. On television, he acted on “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and narrated HBO Max’s “Equal.” Porter is set to make his directorial debut with the high school coming-of-age film “Anything’s Possible” written by Alvaro García Lecuona. And he’s already lined up his next directing gig, helming queer teen comedy “To Be Real” from Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions.

Evans, best known for playing the Beast in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” also popped up in “Wonder Women,” “Clash of the Titans,” “The Hobbit” and “The Fast and The Furious” franchise. This year, he will star in Apple’s action-thriller drama series “Echo 3,” as well as director Robert Zemeckis’ live-action retelling of “Pinocchio” for Disney+. On the small screen, Evans’ most recent credits include Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” and TNT’s “The Alienist.”

Oliver and Nickowitz are represented by ICM and Grandview. Porter is represented by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Slate PR. Evans is represented by CAA, United Agents, and Anonymous Content.