Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in Talks to Star in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ for Focus

Robert Eggers’ long-awaited “Nosferatu” is starting to take shape, with Bill Skarsgard in talks to play the title character with Lily-Rose Depp as his co-star.

Eggers is set to write, direct and produce the new imagining, which follows the gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The Focus Features movie is produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Deadline was first to report the actors’ involvement in the film. Focus Features had no comment on the reports.

