Bill Nighy to Receive Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Bill Nighy will receive the International Star Award, Actor for his performance in “Living.” The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16.

“Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy.”

“Living,” a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” transposed to London, follows an ordinary man named Mr. Williams (played by Nighy), who, after years of running through the motions in his office work life, makes a great effort to bring excitement to his dull life. The Sony Pictures Classics film is directed by Oliver Hermanus and written by Kazuo Ishiguro. Also starring in the film are Tom Burke, Aimee Lou Wood and Alex Sharp.

Nighy joins this year’s previously announced honorees Austin Butler (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor), Cate Blanchett (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Viola Davis (Chairman’s Award), Colin Farrell (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Sarah Polley (Director of the Year Award), Michelle Yeoh (International Star Award) and “The Fabelmans” (Vanguard Award). Past recipients of the International Star Award, Actor include Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Michael Fassbender, Daniel Kaluuya and Gary Oldman.

During his 50-year acting career, Nighy has received numerous awards, such as a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for “Love Actually” and a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries for “Gideon’s Daughter.” Nighy will appear next in “The Beautiful Game,” a Netflix film directed by Thea Sharrock which centers around a group of English homeless footballers.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.