Sundance Winner ‘Girl Picture,’ ‘Tramps!’ to Bookend In-Person BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

The 36th edition of BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will open with Alli Haapasalo’s “Girl Picture” and close with Kevin Hegge‘s documentary “Tramps!” “Girl Picture,” which won the World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award at Sundance in January and will screen at the Berlinale next week, follows three girls at the cusp of womanhood. Over three consecutive Fridays, two of them experience the effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced – pleasure.

Feature documentary “Tramps,” world premiering at the festival, looks at how in London in the 1980’s, an onslaught of art students arriving in the city resulted in a unique cross-fertilization of British art, fashion, music and film culminating in a group known as The New Romantics.

The 2022 edition will take place as an in-person event March 16-27 at London’s BFI Southbank. The 2020 physical edition of the festival was dramatically canceled at the last minute due to the rapid onset of COVID-19 and was forced to go online, while the 2021 edition also took place online.

The full program will be revealed on Feb. 15.

CHANNEL

Hayu, NBCUniversal‘s all-reality TV, ad-free SVOD streaming service is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India as an add-on subscription at an introductory offer of INR999 ($13.28) per year, discounted currently from the regular rate of INR1,249. All titles will be available to watch on the same day as U.S. telecast. Content includes “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spin-offs, “The Real Housewives,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Top Chef” and “Family Karma.”