Bertrand Bonello’s Berlinale-Bound ‘Coma’ Acquired by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired “Coma,” the latest film by celebrated French director Bertrand Bonello (“Saint Laurent”). “Coma” will have its world premiere premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Encounters section.

Weaving genre, animation and live action, the stylish movie boasts an exciting cast including Louise Labeque (“Zombi Child”) and Julia Faure (“Camille Rewinds”), with voices by beloved late actor Gaspard Ulliel, as well as Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta, Anaïs Demoustier and Vincent Lacoste.

“Coma” explores online behavior and content consumption through the eyes of a teenage girl who immerses audiences into her dreams and nightmares. Locked in her room, her only relationship to the outside world is virtual. Navigating between dreams and reality, she’s guided by a disturbing and mysterious YouTuber, Patricia Coma.

Bonello’s 10th feature, “Coma” was produced by Les Films du Bélier (“Diamantino,” “Heal the Living”) and My New Picture. Co-producers are Remembers Production, the animation outfit created by Ugo Bienvenu, the rising star of French comic strip. New Story will release the film in France.

“’Coma’ is a masterful work, a striking dive into the psyche of a generation locked-up for two years in a world on the brink of collapse,” said Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, Best Friend Forever’s co-founders.

“While this travel could be terrifying, the film offers a new and visionary hope. This ‘surprise’ film by a major director looks like nothing we’ve seen before, and will resonate strong in Berlin for sure,” said the pair.

Bonello, who is known for delivering daring movies with a political or social edge, previously dipped into genre with “Zombi Child” which played at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2019. His other credits include “Nocturama,” which played at San Sebastian and Toronto, as well as Cannes competition film “Saint Laurent” with Gaspard Ulliel, and “House of Tolerance” which also competed on the Croisette.

Best Friend Forever’s EFM line-up also includes Anca Damian’s animated “The Islan” which just competed at Rotterdam, Jeremie Elkaïm’s “A Change of Heart,” set to be released in France by Memento on Feb. 23; Emmanuel Gras’ new documentary “A French Revolution” and Canadian pic “Bootlegger” by Caroline Monnet which just international premiered in Goteborg. These movies will have an virtual market screening at the EFM.

Launched in Cannes 2019, Best Friend Forever is a sister company to Paris based Indie Sales.