Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama Lineup Unveiled: Alain Guiraudie’s ‘Nobody’s Hero’ Set as Opener

French auteur Alain Guiraudie’s political drama “Nobody’s Hero” has been set as the opener of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival’s multifaceted Panorama strand, which has announced its full lineup.

The latest feature from Guiraudie, who is best known for his 2016 “Staying Vertical,” takes place in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, where a terrorist attack triggers some paranoid dynamics involving a young homeless man, a middle-aged sex worker and her married lover who have taken refuge in a building. The film’s cast comprises actor-director Noémie Lvovsky, Jean-Charles Clichet and Doria Tillier.

The ten-title Panorama Dokumente strand, which runs concurrently with the feature films, comprises previously announced transgender-themed doc “Nel Mio Nome” (“Into My Name”) by Italian director and producer Nicolò Bassetti. Elliot Page has come on board as executive producer to support the doc which observes gender transition from a female to a male identity of four characters within a tight-knit group of friends in the central Italian city of Bologna.

The fest pointed out that one thematic aspect of the Panorama feature films are titles that “tackle social turmoil with visual verve and an appetite for dramatic gestures, setting a clear example for combative genre cinema that turns social codes upside down,” it said in a statement.

This is clear in dramas such as Mexican director Alejandra Márquez Abella’s second feature “El norte sobre el vacío” (“Northern Skies Over Empty Space”), about the decline of Mexico’s power elite, and Brazilian filmmaker Flávia Neves’ debut “Fogaréu,” which combines family horror with the history of colonialism and slavery “in a surreal and virtuoso manner,” the fest said.

Italian drama “Una femmina” (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence) directed by Francesco Costabile depicts a young woman’s emancipation from the mob after she becomes aware of her family’s involvement in Clabria’s ’Ndrangheta organized crime clan.

The Panorama docs combine past and present history and offer new historical perspectives, especially on Germany’s past.

Director Cem Kaya’s documentary essay “Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (Love, Deutschmarks and Death) sifts through material from 60 years of “alternative German post-war and Turkish-German cultural history,” the fest underlined, while Berlin’s own singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner is portrayed in “Bettina” in which director Lutz Pehnert uses archive material to tell not only the biography of an artist, “but also the history of the divided Germany,” it said.

There are several docs from often underrepresented Sub-Saharan Africa, including “No U-Turn” from Nigeria. a portrait of African migration in which director Ike Nnaebue retraces his steps from Lagos to Tangier, the trip he first took as an immigrant teenager hoping for a better life.

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival’s competition lineup will be announced tomorrow

Berlin Panorama 2022 Lineup –– Complete List

“Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

Germany

Directed by Cem Kaya

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Baqyt (Happiness)

Kazakhstan

Directed by Askar Uzabayev

with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha

World premiere

Berdreymi (Beautiful Beings)

Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson

World premiere

Bettina

Germany

Directed by Lutz Pehnert

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Cinco lobitos (Lullaby)

Spain

Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante

World premiere / debut film

Concerned Citizen

Israel

Directed by Idan Haguel

Starring Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov

World premiere

Una femmina (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence)

Italy

Directed by Francesco Costabile

Starring Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro

World premiere

Fogaréu

Brazil / France

Directed by Flávia Neves

Starring Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa

World premiere / debut film

Grand Jeté

Germany

Directed by Isabelle Stever

Starring Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft

World premiere

Heroji radničke klase (Working Class Heroes)

Serbia

Directed by Miloš Pušić

Starring Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović

World premiere

Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails)

Czech Republic

Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský

Starring Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková

World premiere / debut film

No Simple Way Home

Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa

Directed by Akuol de Mabior

World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

No U-Turn

Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany

Directed by Ike Nnaebue

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

El norte sobre el vacío (Northern Skies Over Empty Space)

Mexico

Starring Alejandra Márquez Abella

with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo

World premiere

Produkty 24 (Convenience Store)

Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey

by Michael Borodin

Starring Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva

World premiere / debut film

Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero) — Opening Film

France

by Alain Guiraudie

Starring Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier

World premiere

“Alle reden übers Wetter” (“Talking About the Weather”)

Germany

Directed by Annika Pinske

Starring Anne Schäfer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Judith Hofmann, Marcel Kohler, Max Riemelt

World premiere / Debut film

“The Apartment with Two Women”

Republic of Korea

Directed by Kim Se-in

Starring Im Jee-ho, Yang Mal-bok

International premiere / Debut film

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

USA

Directed by Nina Menkes

Starring Julie Dash, Charlyne Yi, Joey Soloway, Rosanna Arquette, Eliza Hittman

International premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Calcinculo” (“Swing Ride”)

Italy / Switzerland

Directed by Chiara Bellosi

Starring Gaia Di Pietro, Andrea Carpenzano

World premiere

“Dreaming Walls”

Belgium / France / USA / Netherlands / Sweden

Directed by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Klondike”

Ukraine / Turkey

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Starring Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergiy Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina

“A Love Song”

USA

Directed by Max Walker-Silverman

Starring Dale Dickey, Wes Studi

International premiere / debut film

“Myanmar Diaries”

Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway

Directed by The Myanmar Film Collective

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Nel mio nome” (“Into My Name”)

Italy

Directed by Nicolò Bassetti

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente