Benedict Cumberbatch Is Housing a Ukrainian Family That Fled the War: ‘I Want to Give Them Stability’

Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed to Sky News that he will house a family of Ukrainian refugees at his home in the United Kingdom. The family fled Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

“They’ve made it out of Ukraine; I’m monitoring their progress every day,” Cumberbatch said. “Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy, and too much about when they’re coming and how that’s being managed would invade mine. I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced, and that’s within my home.”

Cumberbatch also revealed he is helping out other refugees fleeing Ukraine by covering the cost of their housing in the United Kingdom. The Oscar nominee is partnering with Ukraine families in the U.K. that are unable to cover the total cost of housing their extended families that are fleeing their home country.

“I’ve been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances,” Cumberbatch said.

Before finalizing his own plans to house a Ukrainian family, Cumberbatch encouraged his Hollywood peers to do so. Speaking to press at the British Academy Film Awards in March, the actor implored Hollywood talent to donate and to urge U.K. politicians to create some sort of refugee facility.

“We need to push our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee … haven here for people that are suffering,” Cumberbatch said. “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes. I hope to be part of that myself.”

Cumberbatch was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in “The Power of the Dog,” for which he was also up for an Oscar. Next up for Cumberbatch is a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opening in U.S. theaters on May 6.