Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern Set for Futuristic Feature ‘Morning’

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe are set to star in “Morning,” an upcoming feature from “Assassin’s Creed” director Justin Kurzel.

Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) will lead while “Doctor Strange” star Cumberbatch appears in a supporting role.

Kurzel’s last feature, “Nitram,” was nominated for a Palme d’Or.

Set in the near future, “Morning” is set in a society that has evolved beyond the need to sleep thanks to a new pill and artificial sun.

Ambitious Cathy (played by Dern) is an early proponent of the new normal – until the death of her husband Frank (Cumberbatch). As her sleepless world crumbles around her, her memories began impinging on her waking hours. Meanwhile her son Danny (Jupe), part of a new generation that has grown up without ever sleeping, is drawn into a “subversive underworld of dreamers” who begin to rebel in an attempt to reclaim their dreams. Cathy must fight to reclaim her son and confront her nightmares.

Sales will commence at the EFM with HanWay Films handling international sales and distribution. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping U.S. sales.

A story about “human connection, productivity, and the power of dreams and memories to inspire change,” “Morning” is based on a screenplay by Sam Steiner, which was picked up by SunnyMarch, the production company founded by Cumberbatch and producer Adam Ackland.

“’Morning’ is a joyful, reflective, and defiant story about a reality not so far from our own where a preoccupation with productivity has destroyed our ability to connect, grieve and love,” said Ackland in a statement. “We cannot wait to see this incredibly talented cast and creative team headed by Justin, Laura and Noah bring Sam’s brilliantly original script to life.”

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart added: “‘Morning’ asks so many questions of us as people with ambitions, hopes, emotions and dreams, and it is fascinating to debate what sleep means to our very existence and our souls. What would we be like if we had never dreamt? It also contains the spirit of youth rebelling against the choices of their parents. ‘Morning’ provokes, moves, entices… and it has an amazing team behind it.”

Ackland produces alongside SunnyMarch’s head of film, Leah Clarke. Cumberbatch exec produces along with Dern and Lemons (through their banner Jaywalker Pictures) and Marnie Podos.

Kurzel’s previous collaborators – cinematographer Adam Arkapaw (“True Detective”) and costume designer Alice Babidge (“Nitram”) – have also signed onto the project.

Dern and Kurzel are represented by CAA and Jupe is represented by CAA, Grandview and The Artist Partnership. Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are represented by UTA. Steiner is represented by Under New Mgmt and CAA.