‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special Casts David Alan Grier as Fan-Favorite Character (EXCLUSIVE)

David Alan Grier is joining the cast of ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.”

The Tony winner will play Cogsworth in the star-studded production, according to sources. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production.

The special, to be directed by Hamish Hamilton, will be recorded live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (“The Masked Singer”).

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special. “When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend,” Chu said when the project was announced in April. “It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve, so the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn’t even think was possible.”

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere.

Hamilton is also an executive producer alongside Chu, Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan.

The special will premiere Dec. 15 on ABC and stream on Disney+ the next day.

The 1991 musical film was the first animated movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. It took home Academy Awards for original score and original song for its title song.

Grier is managed by Activist Artists Management and is represented by the Innovative Artists Agency.