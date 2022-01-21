Documentaries on the Holocaust, Zimbabwe and College Applications Among New Slate of BBC Storyville Films

The BBC’s Storyville strand, which sets out to showcase the world’s best international documentaries, has picked up a new slate of eight films.

They will be screened on BBC Four and iPlayer over eight weeks starting Jan. 26.

“We’re excited to offer U.K. audiences this eclectic range of documentaries from around the globe,” Philippa Kowarsky, commissioning editor of Storyville, said in a statement.

“These stories deal with the issues of our times, from mistrust of political systems to the challenges of educational attainment, and from class and racial discrimination to the fight for women’s rights. They shine a light on some truly inspirational, and some controversial, characters, as well as some appealing canines!”

Check out the full slate below:

“Final Account” [Pictured above]

About the last living generation of everyday people to participate in the Third Reich

Filmed and Directed by Luke Holland

Produced by John Battsek, Luke Holland, Riete Oord

Executive Producers Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Andrew Ruhemann, Claire Aguilar

Focus Features, Participant Media, ZEF Productions Passion Films and NBC Universal

“Misha And The Wolves”

About a fraudster whose false memoir about the Holocaust brought her to worldwide attention.

Directed by Sam Hobkinson

Produced by Poppy Dixon, Al Morrow, Matt Wells, Jurgen Buedts, Gregory Zalcman

Arts Alliance Productions, Met Film, Bright Yellow Films, Las Belgas, Take Five and Apt Films.

“President”

About the aftermath of Zimbabwe’s political landscape following the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

Directed by Camilla Nielsson

Executive Producers: Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover

Producers: Signe Byrge Sørensen, Joslyn Barnes

Final Cut for Real, Louverture Films, Sant & Usant

“Try Harder”

About a group of mostly Asian American students going through the trials and tribulations of college applications.

Director and Producer: Debbie Lum

Producers: Nico Opper, Lou Nakasko

“Writing With Fire”

About India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

Directed and Produced by Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh

Executive Producers: Patty Quillin, Hallee Adelman

Black Ticket Films

“Tango With Putin”

About an alternative radio station that morphs from pop culture to hard hitting news in the face of authoritarianism.

Directed by Vera Krichevskaya

Produced by Mike Lerner and Vera Krichevskaya

Executive Producers: Jess Search, Sandra Whipham and Barbara Biemann

Roast Beef Productions and Six Days Film

“GORBACHEV. HEAVEN”

An intimate portrait of the former leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Directed By Vitaly Mansky

Produced By Natalia Manskaia, Filip Remunda, and Vít Klusák

“Truffle Hunters”

About the group of octogenarians hunting for truffles in the forests of Italy.

Directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw